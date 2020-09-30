‘Legacies’: Ben Levin Upped To Series Regular For Season 3 Of CW Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Levin, who has recurred for the past two seasons on Legacies, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3 of the CW drama series.

Levin plays Jed, the Salvatore School’s werewolf Alpha, who must work to reassemble the pack and repair the damage done to his friendships in the wake of Malivore’s most devastating attack. Levin has appeared in 13 episodes over the first two seasons.

A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies features characters from both series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. She attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where fellow supernaturals learn to hone their skills.

Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The Originals).

Levin was recently seen in the Freeform/Hulu feature Turkey Drop alongside Cheryl Hinds and Olivia Holt. His other recent credits include Netflix comedies Love and Arrested Development. His feature credits include Allegiant, indie comedy Elevated By Love and the Tina Fey film Admissions. He’s repped by Link Entertainment and SMS Talent.