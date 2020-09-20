LeBron James Doesn’t Approve Of Lori Loughlin’s Prison Choice Option

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James doesn’t like that former Full House star Lori Loughlin gets to choose which Big House she’ll be incarcerated in.

On Friday, James posted on Instagram his disapproval of Loughlin’s upcoming prison sentence, his remarks coming a day after it was revealed that Loughlin can choose where she’ll be locked up in California for her two-month sentence on fraud charges.

Loughlin was sentenced last month after pleading guilty for her role in a college admissions scandal that navigated her two daughters to USC under false pretenses. She subsequently petitioned to serve her time at “a facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville,” per court documents. That request was approved.

James was not pro choice in the Loughlin case, and implied a racial angle to her treatment.

“Of her what!!??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying!” James posted to his page along with a Vanity Fair article. “Lori Loughlin will get to serve her two-month sentence at prison of her choice.

“Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑,”

James’s post has received more than 1.5 million likes, including a comment from actress Viola Davis: “Whaaaaatttt???!!! Uhh….is it punishment if you get to choose? Is she going to choose her meal,” Davis said.

Loughlin must surrender by 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.