Leah Remini Dedicates ‘Scientology And The Aftermath’ Emmy To “Those Who Told Us Their Stories”

Leah Remini’s A&E doc series, Scientology and the Aftermath, collected its second Emmy win tonight for its third and final season, with the EP and star expressing gratitude for the show’s recognition in its final year.

Handed out as part of the first night of a series of five Creative Arts Emmys livestreams, Remini was limited to a 30- second slot to deliver her speech, prerecorded before she knew whether she had won. “On behalf of my co-ep Mike Rinder, IPC, Amy, our brave contributors, we thank you the voting academy for honoring us with a second Emmy,” she said. “It is especially touching to receive it in our final season. It’s been a painful but meaningful ride.”

It was a more muted speech than the one she delivered at 2017’s live Emmy event, where the show won for its first season, during which she joked that she had forgiven her mom for inducting her into Scientology. But she again thanked the many contributors to the show, who have told their own stories of Scientology over its three seasons. “This really belongs to those who told us their stories,” she said this evening. “We all thank you for listening to them.”

The series concluded in August 2019 with a two-hour series finale special filmed in front of a live audience.