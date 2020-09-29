‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Slams Trump’s Scant $750 Tax Payment: “It’s So Brazen”

Details of President Donald Trump’s tax records made news Sunday when a New York Times report revealed that the former reality television star only paid $750 in taxes for 2016, 2017. Like many social media users, Late Night host Seth Meyers said even that he’s paid more than Trump in income taxes.

“$750? I pay more than that in Blockbuster late fees I’m serious,” Meyers quipped Monday night.

While it may be entertaining to compare one’s tax payments to Trump’s relitively scant remittance for 2016 and 2017, Meyers took time during his “A Closer Look Segment” to criticize the president and the American tax system.

“Its so brazen. I’m shocked we don’t have surveillance video of Trump sneaking out of Fort Knox with gold bars stuffed in his pocket,” Meyers continued.

The late night host went on to call the President broke said his lack of finances and the idea of continuing to call the White House home may be what’s driving Trump to pursue re-election. Meyers even went on to criticize the President for his paying thousands of dollars in taxes for his properties in countries including Panama, the Philippines and India.

When he ceased roasting the president for his questionable financial practices, Meyers said Trump and his mere $750 tax payment are part of a larger, “corrupt” tax system that benefits rich people in power. He said that Trump, and multi-billion dollar companies like Amazon, can get away with sketchy tax practices, while normal Americans cannot.

“Trump is unique, he is a product and enabler of a system that shields the wealthy and powerful in our society while crushing everyone else,” he said. “Trump and his allies don’t just benefit from that system, they’re trying to preserve it which is why they’re so deeply invested i making sure he stays in power anyway they can.”

Watch the entire Late Night with Seth Meyers segment above.