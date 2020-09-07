John Oliver Continues Friendly Feud With Danbury; City Mayor Retaliates With An Offer Full Of Sewage

In what could be the greatest — and most hilariously friendly — feud of 2020, John Oliver has been putting the city of Danbury, Connecticut on blast for the past couple of weeks on Last Week Tonight.

During one episode while unpacking the racial disparities when it came to jury selection process in Connecticut, the host said “If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f*** Danbury!” There was really no explanation, but it was funny.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton retaliated and said that they were going to name their sewage plant after the Last Week Tonight host, saying, “We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant…Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

Oliver took jabs in another episode reiterating his disdain for the city: “f*** Danbury…babies, elderly, pets, buildings all of you can go f*** yourselves.”

The latest update from this rivalry has Oliver offering the city $55,000 if they name the sewage plant after him. He gave them a week to respond, adding “Don’t Danbury this up!”

It didn’t take long for Boughton to respond. He said he would be happy to name the sewage plant after him but under one condition: Oliver had to physically be in Danbury when they cut the ribbon for the sewage plant. He also showed off a port-o-potty which they also named after the host: “The John Oliver S*** House”.

This rivalry can be traced back to 2017, when Boughton was part of another story on Last Week Tonight when Oliver poked fun at the lengths mayors were going to in order to get Amazon to build facilities in their cities.

Watch the news clip below to get fully caught up on the Oliver-Danbury feud.