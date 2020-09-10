Larry David, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Wandy Sykes, Migos & More Join Michelle Obama & ATTN Election Comedy Special On ABC

Michelle Obama and ATTN have lined up a star-studded roster for their VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out election comedy special. Larry David, Susie Essman, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes, Usher, LeBron James + More Than A Vote, and musical group Migos have added their voices and will participate in the special which airs Monday night, September 14 at 10 PM EST On ABC.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the one-hour special will urge viewers to practice their civic duty and vote.

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” said producer Tom Werner. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”

As previously announced, also set to make appearances during the one-time comedy special are Tiffany Haddish, Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. Also joining in are Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne tha God, Cristela Alonzo, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.

Several political figures will also stop by, including former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Governor Larry Hogan, Ann Romney and Cindy McCain.

VOMO will feature a lineup of comedy bits, stand-up acts and a musical performance. Between the performances, guests will inform viewers about their role in the 2020 election, share additional information on voting and highlight changes to voting procedures.

“Voter participation is in ATTN:’s DNA, and we hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal.

The ABC comedy special hails from ATTN:, Sara + Tom, the production company founded by The Conners executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner; When We All Vote and event production company Done+Dusted.