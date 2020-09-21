L.A.-Area Bobcat Fire Again “Making A Hard Push” For Mt. Wilson Observatory; TV, Radio And Cell Towers Threatened; New Evacuation Orders Issued

After days of backfires and dozer lines had held the Bobcat Fire away from the Mt. Wilson Observatory and communications infrastructure there, The U.S. Forest Service reports that the fire “is making a hard push” at Mt. Wilson, and “defensive strategic operations are beginning from Mt. Wilson to the west.”

Every TV station in Los Angeles uses the towers atop Mt. Wilson to transmit its signal. Likewise many radio stations. The peak is also important for ensuring cell phone service in the area.

#Bobcat Fire is making a hard push at Mt. Wilson, defensive strategic operations are beginning from Mt. Wilson to the west. Photo credit: Brian Lugo, Bobcat IC Crew 12 pic.twitter.com/9CZwWlqYt7 — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 21, 2020

According to the Angeles National Forest Twitter account, engines, hand crews and aircraft were working on Monday afternoon to snuff out spot fires to the north of Mt. Wilson. The fire was 15% contained as of Monday afternoon, a number that has remained unchanged for at least the past five days.

#BobcatFire Engines, hand crews and aircraft are currently working on picking up spot fires to the north of Mt. Wilson. pic.twitter.com/GcIJBR4yWy — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 21, 2020

The Bobcat Fire threatened the mountain last week. It came within 500 feet of the famed observatory and was beaten back. But in the days since low humidity and hazardous winds have allowed the blaze to more than double in size to 105,000 acres on Monday. That makes it one of the biggest fires in L.A. history. The 160,000 acre Station Fire was the largest ever recorded. For a sense of scale, the entire Angeles National Forest is 700,000 acres.

Comms towers silhouetted against a big flareup on the #BobcatFire tonight north of Mt. Wilson. These towers beam TV signals to the LA basin, among other functions. In fact, the microwave signal I am sending out from the helicopter to @CBSLA is hitting one of these towers. pic.twitter.com/K3VWJU4WdM — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) September 21, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued additional evacuation warnings due to the fire for residents south and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road; east of Angeles Forest Highway; and north of Angeles Crest (2) Highway.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the residents in the areas indicated in the attached document. @Angeles_NF @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/v9BO90LJJW — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 21, 2020

#BobcatFire is most active around Mt. Wilson, Chilao and Little Rock Creek. Firefighters will work to slow westward spread using defensive strategic firing, line construction and aircraft drops. Check inciweb for evacuation notices and update at https://t.co/TTuONDlvrR. pic.twitter.com/a82y0CjcaW — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 21, 2020

Structures were damaged in the Antelope Valley over the weekend, according to Vince Pena, unified incident commander with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The number of homes affected was not available.

On Saturday, the blaze “was very active due to the very windy conditions. The fire reached Juniper Hills and the adjacent communities. Homes were threatened and impacted,” the Forest Service reported. ‘A strategic firing operation occurred to establish a secure line between the Ranch 2 Fire scar and Highway 39. Elsewhere on the fire crews had success improving and securing lines.”

11700 block of Roadrunner Lane. #BobcatFire appears to have damaged or destroyed a structure on this property across the steeet from 11703. Fire appears NOT to have crossed road. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/ER253Qf70B — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) September 21, 2020

Another home lost in #BobcatFire

11800 block of Juniper Hills Road, Littlerock.

Praying everyone got out safely. 💔@foxla pic.twitter.com/TUO0ZZdDZK — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) September 21, 2020

Cheryl’s entire Juniper Hills home/animal rescue burned to the ground 🥺 She lost her cat, her 100 y/o barn, life’s work, all her great grandmother’s stuff. Thankfully, her other animals (horses, 8 dogs, parrots, turtles, koi) made it. I’m getting a link to help❤️ #BobcatFire pic.twitter.com/d06LQgIdLc — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) September 21, 2020

One Twitter user posted video of what he called a “fire-nado” on Big Pines Highway.

Extreme Fire-Nado (not an official term) convection winds created this throwing rocks and ash all around as it swept across Big Pines Hwy just now. Please contact for licensing any content. #BOBCATFIRE pic.twitter.com/gcvUVMSq8y — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) September 19, 2020

The Bobcat Fire erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest. The cause remains under investigation.

Full containment of the fire is not expected until Oct. 30.