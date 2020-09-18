Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Urbanworld Film Festival Adds Spotlight Conversation On ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ And More Events To Bolster Civic Engagement

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

John Boyega & Payman Maadi Set To Star In Gavin Hood-Directed eOne Drama 'The Test'

Read the full story

UTA Signs Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Kurt Russell, repping the prolific actor for worldwide representation in all areas.

Russell is coming off memorable turns in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and before that The Hateful Eight, and the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Before that, he starred in the Pete Berg-directed Deepwater Horizon and the F. Gary Gray-directed Fast & Furious 8. Up next, he can be seen in the Chris Columbus-directed The Christmas Chronicles 2 for Netflix.

Add in all the iconic turns that include playing Snake Plisskin in Escape from New York, playing Wyatt Earp in Tombstone, US Olympics hockey coach Herb Brooks in Miracle and others, and you get a sense of the breadth of the work turned in by Russell, who shows no sign of slowing down.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad