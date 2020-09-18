UTA Signs Kurt Russell

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Kurt Russell, repping the prolific actor for worldwide representation in all areas.

Russell is coming off memorable turns in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and before that The Hateful Eight, and the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Before that, he starred in the Pete Berg-directed Deepwater Horizon and the F. Gary Gray-directed Fast & Furious 8. Up next, he can be seen in the Chris Columbus-directed The Christmas Chronicles 2 for Netflix.

Add in all the iconic turns that include playing Snake Plisskin in Escape from New York, playing Wyatt Earp in Tombstone, US Olympics hockey coach Herb Brooks in Miracle and others, and you get a sense of the breadth of the work turned in by Russell, who shows no sign of slowing down.