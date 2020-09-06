Click to Skip Ad
Kobe Bryant’s Childhood Home For Sale, Bidding Starts Just Under $900K

Kobe Bryant
NBA

The home where Lakers legend Kobe Bryant grew up as a teenager is on the market.

Bryant’s childhood home, including his original basketball hoop, is on the market for $899,000, according to its broker, Compass.

The Bryant family returned from Italy and moved into the 1950s Colonial-inspired home when he was a teenager. The house is located in the Philadelphia suburb of Wynnewood.

The property is 3,400 square feet and was last sold in 2008 by Bryant’s dad, Joe (Jellybean) Bryant, who priced it at $150,000. The two-story home has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Bryant died in January in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The crash also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

