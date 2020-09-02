Kit Harington, Kunal Nayyar, Sharon Horgan & Sophie Okonedo To Star In Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Criminal’

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar are among the cast of the second season of Netflix’s police interrogation drama Criminal.

The second season of the English-language version of the drama – there are French, Spanish and German versions – also includes Catastrophe co-creator and star Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo, who stars in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched.

The drama takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is a stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question.

Season two returns to the streamer on September 16.

It marks Harington’s first TV role since his HBO fantasy epic ended last year and similarly Nayyar’s first TV role since the long-running CBS sitcom finished.

The first season featured guest stars including David Tennant and Hayley Atwell alongside series regulars Nicholas Pinnock, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf.

The series comes from Killing Eve writer George Kay and Wrong Mans producer and She’s Out Of My League director Jim Field Smith. Co-creators Kay and Field Smith, whose Idiotlamp Productions will produce, are showrunners and writers of the UK version.