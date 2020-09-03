Kino Lorber Buys Indie Pic ‘Test Pattern’

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has taken North American rights to Shatara Michelle Ford’s Test Pattern.

The debut feature had its premiere at BlackStar Film Festival last year, where it won the Lionsgate/STARZ Producer Award, following which it also won the Narrative Features Jury Award at New Orleans Film Festival.

Pic follows an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test after a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit. It shot for just 21 days in Austin and Los Angeles. Producers were Pin-Chun Liu with Yu-Hao Su. Brittany S. Hall, Will Brill, Gail Bean and Drew Fuller star.

Kino Lorber will release in early 2021. The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell and producer Pin-Chun Liu.