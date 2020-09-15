Kim Kardashian West Freezing Facebook, Instagram Accounts To Protest Social Media Hate, Misinformation

Kim Kardashian West plans to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts Wednesday and asks that others follow to protest misinformation on on social media.
“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit she said in a Tuesday afternoon tweet.
Kardashian West has 188 followers on Instagram and 30 million on Facebook,
I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart pic.twitter.com/XkxzABn7qw
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.