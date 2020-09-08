Kim Delaney Joins Cast Of ‘General Hospital’

EXCLUSIVE: A new face is headed to Port Charles. Emmy winner Kim Delaney has joined the cast of ABC’s long-running daytime drama series General Hospital. The role marks somewhat of a return to her roots. Delaney began her career on ABC daytime TV drama All My Children as Jenny Gardner.

No word yet on her character or what leads her to Port Charles. It’s common for characters to cross over on soaps on the same networks, but it’s not known if it would be some sort of a reprisal of her Jenny Gardner character. Delaney begins filming on Wednesday, with her first episodes airing in late September or early October.



General Hospital resumed production on July 22, following the industry-wide coronavirus-imposed production shutdown. The drama series ran out of originals back in late May and had been rerunning classic episodes. It returned with new episodes on August 3.

Delaney earned three Emmy nominations and a supporting actress win in 1997 for NYPD Blue. She currently recurs on Chicago Fire and recently recurred on Crackle’s The Oath. Delaney is repped by The Gersh Agency, Wonder Street and LINK Entertainment.



General Hospital is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times.