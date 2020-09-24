‘Kill the Irishman’ Team Partner Up For Mob Pic ‘Bitter Sweet’

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Walters and Tommy Reid, the writer and producer behind the true-life mobster drama Kill the Irishman are partnering again for the independent feature Bitter Sweet.

Bitter Sweet follows an unassuming ex-cop who is mistaken for an infamous mob hit-man and becomes entangled in a mystery to hunt the men who brutally murdered his wife.

Walters will direct off a screenplay he wrote for a production shoot in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio next May.

Said Reid, “The revenge-thriller genre is massive in terms of its global appeal, and Jeremy Walters’ noir screenplay for Bitter Sweet is all gas — no brakes. With casting now underway, we’re excited to reteam.”

Casting for Bitter Sweet is now underway with casting director Venus Kanani (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the Divergent series, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Don Jon),

Reid and Walters are also partnered on their docuseries currently in pre-production, Kings Of The Beach. As Dogtown and Z-Boys chronicled skateboarding, Momentum Generation for surfing, Kings of the Beach explores the roots, history, and rise to fame of professional beach volleyball, its iconic players, the territorial rivalries and the tribulations of the sport that eventually turned Olympic. Reid will be directing and producing alongside Walters who is producing and editing.

Kill the Irishman, directed and co-written by Jonathan Hensleigh stars Ray Stevenson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Christopher Walken, and Val Kilmer. The pic was recently one of the ‘most-watched movies’ on Netflix, landing the #8 spot.

Walters is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management.