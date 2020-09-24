Kiefer Sutherland, Joey King Set For Shudder Animated ‘The Creepshow Halloween Special’; Based On Stephen King, Joe Hill Stories

Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King will lend their voices to Shudder’s upcoming animated The Creepshow Halloween Special, based on two stories by Stephen King and his author son Joe Hill.

Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) will star in “Survivor Type,” based on King’s short story adapted by the special’s director Greg Nicotero. Sutherland plays a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.

The second tale, “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

The Creepshow Halloween Special, based on Shudder’s anthology Creepshow series, with animation by Octopie animation studio, premieres October 26 on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror and the supernatural.

“Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow,” said Nicotero, “so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,”

Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, said, “Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season.”

The Creepshow Halloween Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel. Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions. Dave Newberg and Isaac Krauss are Executive Producers for Octopie; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment. Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.