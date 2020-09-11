Key Paramount Film Exec Elizabeth Raposo Exits Studio: Read The Memo

Paramount Pictures president of production Elizabeth Raposo has exited the studio. This has been a rumor around town ever since Wyck Godfrey exited after Emma Watts became president of the Paramount Motion Picture Group in late June. Godfrey and Raposo worked closely together.

Raposo is an effective exec and she will be scooped up quickly. She has been at Paramount since 2005, and was Director of Development when she was elevated to President of Production in 2017, when Marc Evans was Film Group President. Back then the films she worked on included the Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Jack Reacher films, as well as overseeing production on Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and the JJ Abrams pic Super 8.

Here is the internal memo sent out Thursday night at Paramount by Watts:

TO: Paramount Employees

FROM: Emma Watts

DATE: September 10, 2020

Dear All,

I am writing to inform you that our colleague Elizabeth Raposo is leaving Paramount Pictures. She has been an invaluable part of the Paramount family for 15 years, including the past three years in her role as president of production for our Motion Picture team. With her great taste and incredible talent relationships, Liz has been instrumental in many of the company’s past and recent successes, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Rocketman, A Quiet Place, Mission: Impossible—Fallout and Bumblebee as well as the latest Star Trek films and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, among many others.

We thank Liz wholeheartedly for her many years of service and countless contributions to the studio, and wish her the very best.

Emma