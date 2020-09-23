Kevin Zegers & Sam Palladio Join Katey Sagal In Erin Brockovich-Inspired ABC Drama ‘Rebel’

Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) and Nashville alum Sam Palladio are set as leads opposite Katey Sagal in Rebel, the ABC drama series inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. It hails from Brockovich, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature.

Rebel, whose premiere episode is written by Krista Vernoff and will be directed by Tara Nicole Weyr, centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal). She is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Zegers will play Nate, Rebel’s eldest son. A doctor who balks at getting involved in her wars, and takes a certain karmic pleasure in disappointing her — because his childhood was one long disappointment.

Palladio will play Luke, a hot young lawyer, a junior associate with the firm headed by Rebel’s ex-husband, Benji. With a charm that belies the shark under the surface, Luke enjoys defending the firm’s roster of corporate clients.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Andrew Stearn and Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is co-producer.

Zegers most recently played the villainous Mel in Fear the Walking Dead. His other recent credits include Dirty John and Starz’s Power. He is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and attorneys Tom Hansen and Adam Kaller.

Palladio is known for his role as Gunnar Scott on Nashville. He also portrayed Ed on Humans. He’s repped by Gersh, 42 in the UK, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and attorney Karl Austen at JTWAMM.