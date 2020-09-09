Kevin Spacey Hit With Sexual Assault Suit By ‘Star Trek’s Anthony Rapp & Anonymous Plaintiff Over Alleged 1980s Attacks

Years after first going public with an alleged sexual assault by Kevin Spacey in the 1980s, Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp is finally taking the House of Cards actor to court.

“By reason of the foregoing, plaintiff, ANTHONY RAPP, sustained psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety; a severe shock to his nervous system; and has been caused to suffer mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage as a result thereof, and, upon information and belief, some or all of these injuries are of a permanent and lasting nature; and plaintiff, ANTHONY RAPP, has been forced to abstain from the duties of his vocation, and has and/or will become obligated to expend sums of money for medical expenses,” reads the explicit six-claim complaint filed Wednesday in New York state court (read it here).

Rapp filed the verified complaint with an unidentified fellow plaintiff. Both teens at the time of the alleged assaults, Rapp and the monikered “C.D.” are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from much-accused Stacey.

“Kevin Spacey sexually abused Mr. Rapp and another gentleman, who needs to remain anonymous, when they were 14 years old,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer Peter Saghir told Deadline today. “Spacey’s conduct was not only improper and abusive, but it was a crime,” added the Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf attorney, who is representing the duo with Ben Rubinowitz.

“In bringing this action under New York’s Child Victims Act, Mr. Rapp, who previously came forward to Buzzfeed about the abuse, and our client who needs to remain anonymous have taken the first step to hold Spacey accountable,” Saghir went on to say. “This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law. Our clients are looking forward to their day in Court and to obtaining justice for a crime that never should have happened.”

Despite numerous claims and court cases since one-time Precious Sons actor Rapp first revealed in October 2017 his 1986 encounter with Spacey at the old actor’s apartment, the latter has yet to be convicted on any of the previous allegations. After expressing that he was “horrified” by Rapp’s story and had no memory of the situation, Spacey at the time unsuccessfully tried to flip the script on the story by announcing that he was deciding to “live as a gay man.”

In July 2019, after the victim declined to take the stand, Massachusetts prosecutors dropped an indecent assault and battery case where Spacey was accused of getting an 18-year old drunk at a Nantucket bar in 2016 and groping him. Late last year, with a settlement secured, Spacey and the estate of an anonymous massage therapist, who accused the actor of sexual assault in 2017, had the deceased’s lawsuit against the once ubiquitous actor dismissed in LA.

Spacey is still under investigation by the LA County D.A. and law enforcement authorities in the UK for sexual misconduct claims.