Kevin Mayer In Talks With RedBird Capital For Post-TikTok Gig

Kevin Mayer — the longtime Walt Disney dealmaker and short-lived TikTok CEO — is in talks to join RedBird Capital, an investment firm with holdings in entertainment and sports, including David Ellison’s Skydance Media, someone familiar with the situation confirmed.

Oracle, founded and run by Ellison’s father Larry Ellison, is trying to secure a deal to acquire TikTok with partners in an ongoing and tortured process. Mayer, who worked with former Walt Disney chief Bob Iger on the company’s key deals including Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

He also ran Disney+, now considered the media giant’s crown jewel. As such he had been considered a top choice to succeed Iger. Mayer left after Bob Chapek was named to the top job in February and when he got a great-seeming gig running one of the most popular and fastest growing video-sharing platforms. He also became chief operating officer of TikTok’s parent, Chinese conglomerate ByteDance.

But Mayer resigned after three months as the Trump Administration threatened to ban TikTok in the U.S. on security concerns if it was’t acquired in short order by U.S. investors. Microsoft made an offer, which was rejected in favor of a more complex deal that involves Oracle and Walmart. Mayer

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer wrote in an email to staff when he stepped down in late August.

