Kevin Hart Gets Quibi Sequel For His Comedy Action Series ‘Die Hart’

Kevin Hart MDA

Mobile platform Quibi has ordered a Die Hart sequel from Kevin Hart and LOL Studios. Dubbed Die Harter, the new series picks up from season one, where Hart played a version of himself trying to step out of the role of “comedic sidekick” by going to the world’s greatest action star school.

While there, the school’s lunatic director (John Travolta) and tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) pushed him to his limits, as he was thrown into the deep end.

“LOL Studios is excited to produce season 2 of Die Hart and continue our work to bring premium comedic content and new IP to market,” said Jeff Clanagan, President of Laugh Out Loud.

Season one of the series was the most-watched show of the summer, Quibi claims. The series is produced by Hart and Clanagan for LOL Studios. Hart will serve as executive producer, along with Candice Wilson (LOL Studios) and Bryan Smiley (HartBeat productions). Joining them are Tripper Clancy and Thai Randolph.

