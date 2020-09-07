Kevin Dobson Dies: ‘Knots Landing’ and ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Was 77

Kevin Dobson, most known for his work on TV dramas Knots Landing, Days of Our Lives and Kojak, has died. He was 77.

The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County announced the actor’s death on Facebook. Dobson, who died on Sunday, served as chairman of the San Joaquin County group.

Dobson was born in New York on March 18, 1943. Before pursuing his acting career, the New York native first worked multiple positions for the Long Island Railroad. After working as brakeman and conductor for the transportation system, he worked as a waiter.

The actor’s first big break into the industry was as Govorner Harrison Brooks in the TV series One Life to Live in 1968. The television appearance was the first of many roles Dobson would hold throughout his decades-long career. After his breakthrough, Dobson starred in a handful of other TV series including The Doctors, The Rookies, Emergency! and Stranded.

As the actor became a more regular face to the TV space throughout the late 60s and early 70s, Dobson landed a series regular role as Detective Bobby Crocker in Kojak. As Detective Bobby Crocker, Dobson starred alongside Telly Savalas, who played the titular Lieutenant Theo Kojak. Additional co-stars were George Savalas, Mark Russell and Dan Frazer.

In 1982 Dobson took on a new series regular role as Mack MacKenzie in CBS’ popular drama Knots Landing. In the Golden Globe-nominated show Dobson acted with Michele Lee, Nicollette Sheridan and Ted Shackelford.

While he’s most known for his TV work, Dobson also starred in a number of films as well. He played Ensign George Gay in Jack Smight’s Midway, Bobby Gibbons in All Night Long and Donald Shawnessy in She’s No Angel.

Among his most recent credits are Dark Power, Days of Our Lives, Hawaii Five-0 and House of Lies. In Days the actor played Mickey Horton, following John Clarke and John Ingle.

Dobson set to appear the TV series 12 to Midnight, which will premiere in 2021.

Survivors are Dobson’s wife Susan and their children Mariah, Patrick and Sean.