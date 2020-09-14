Kevin Brockman Leaves WarnerMedia In Latest Executive Exit At AT&T-Owned Company

WarnerMedia communications chief Kevin Brockman said Monday that he is leaving, becoming the latest executive exit at the AT&T-owned company. On the job at the now Jason Kilar-run WarnerMedia for just under a year and a half, the former longtime Disney exec informed staff this morning of his departure effective at the end of the year.

Stepping back from his day-to-day responsibilities immediately, Brockman’s primary publicly stated aim before formally leaving will be to assist Christy Haubegger in the transition. Haubegger, the CAA veteran, was named WarnerMedia’s EVP Corporate Communications and Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer in June.

“I joined WarnerMedia to work with Bob Greenblatt and to take on the challenges he presented to me at the start,” Brockman said in a statement today. I’m incredibly proud of the work we accomplished in such a short time, and especially with the premiere of HBO Max, which was a personal highlight.

“Having had the good fortune over the years to help launch a broadcast network, cable channels and a streaming service, I feel I’ve covered the trifecta in our industry,” he added. “I truly appreciate the effort that Christy put into trying to craft a new position for me at WarnerMedia, but this just felt like the right decision at this point in my career.”

“Personally, Kevin is a great friend,” Haubegger said Monday. “Professionally, he’s one of the best communication strategists around.

“The work he and his team did launching HBOMax after having to pivot in the middle of a pandemic was creative, innovative and impressive,” she said. “We were lucky to have him here during that time; and as much as I would love to have him stay, I understand his decision to want to move on. I’m thrilled that he’ll hang around for a while to help with this transition, and know that whatever he does going forward, he’ll bring the same level of clarity, strategy and focus that has marked his entire career.”

No word on Brockman’s plans for 2021.

Brockman joined WarnerMedia in May 2019 after 22 years at Disney, where he had most recently been EVP Global Communications for Disney | ABC Television Group. Before ascending to that role, he helped launch UPN, which later merged with the WB to become the CW. Brockman began his small-screen career at Fox.

Today’s announcement follows weeks of redundancies at WarnerMedia as Kilar attempts to streamline the organization in this time of the coronavirus pandemic and the ever-expanding streaming wars, which HBO Max joined with its May 27 launch.

Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt and HBO Max/TNT/TBS kingpin Kevin Reilly were shown the door at WarnerMedia in early August, along with communications and marketing exec Keith Cocozza. Simultaneously, Warner Bros chief Ann Sarnoff was given full oversight of all network, film and TV studio and streaming assets. HBO programming boss Casey Bloys was also put in charge original content for HBO Max and the domestic linear networks TNT, TBS and TruTV.

As hundreds of layoffs followed in WarnerMedia’s 25,000-strong workforce, Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution; Ron Sanders, president of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution & Home Entertainment; and Warner Bros Entertainment CFO Kim Williams all departed soon after Greenblatt, Reilly and Cocozza. More layoffs are expected.