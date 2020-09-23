Kentucky Native George Clooney On Breonna Taylor Decision: “The Justice System I Was Raised To Believe In Holds People Responsible For Their Actions”

Kentucky native George Clooney, watching none of the officers get charged for causing the death of Breonna Taylor after tragedy resulted from a “no knock” warrant that resulted in a kicked-in door, a hail of police bullets and the death of an unarmed woman, was moved to issue a statement to Deadline after the Kentucky AG invited outsiders to keep their opinions to themselves.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron today while announcing the grand jury decision. “But they do not.”

Said Clooney: “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”

The Kentucky AG said that two of the three officers who fired were justified in their actions while charging another with “wanton endangerment.”