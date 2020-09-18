Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joins Peter Dinklage In ‘Cyrano’ Musical At MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Harrison Jr., who will soon be seen in the Aaron Sorkin-helmed Netflix drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7, will play Christian in Cyrano, the musical film adaptation of the Off-Broadway play, which was picked up by MGM. Harrison Jr. is joining a starry cast that includes Peter Dinklage, in the title role that he also played onstage, Haley, also reprising her role as Roxanne from the stage play, Brian Tyree Henry, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Joe Wright is directing the film from a script by Erica Schmidt, who wrote and directed the play based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, and Guy Heeley are producing.

Harrison, Jr. was most recently seen in the Universal rom-com The Photograph, Focus Features’ Covers, with Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as the Epix series, Godfather of Harlem. He’s repped by Stride Management, WME, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka.