Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Ink Producing Deal With Lifetime For Two Ripped From The Headlines True-Crime Movies

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have signed a deal with Lifetime to produce two new movies for the network’s Ripped from the Headlines slate via their Milojo Productions banner.

Ripa, Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini will serve as executive producers for the untitled projects which are set to debut in 2021. Michael Halpern is Director of Development for Milojo.

“Kelly and Mark have been important voices in popular culture for the past twenty years and we are so incredibly pleased to have them become a part of the Lifetime family,” said Paul Buccieri, Group President, A+E Networks. “We look forward to seeing their creative vision brought to life through these projects.”

The network’s 2020 Ripped from the Headlines slate has been a ratings boon for Lifetime. Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story, Neighbor in the Window, and You Can’t Take My Daughter reached more than 25 million total viewers, from January – April on Lifetime & LMN1, according to Nielsen Live+7.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Kelly and Mark and their company into the Lifetime family. We feel like Kelly and Mark have our same sensibilities and instincts for good storytelling,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime & LMN. “We know our ripped from the headlines slate will be energized by their enthusiasm and we all look forward to bringing these timely stories to their fans.”

Milojo Productions, which has developed and produced for networks including Bravo, Logo, VH1, E!, CMT, HGTV, WeTV, TLC and Discovery, has produced Emmy-nominated documentary The Streak for ESPN, and critically acclaimed documentary Off The Rez for TLC, both which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. The company has been involved in such projects as Masters of Reception, Homemade Millionaire, Dirty Soap, Cheer, Secret Guide To Fabulous, My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Secret Guide to Summer, Fire Island, and the New Now Next Vote election specials with Wanda Sykes. Milojo is currently in production on Family Reboot, a docuseries for Disney+ and Exhumed, a true-crime series for Oxygen.

“As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie,” Kelly and Mark added. “We are so excited to be working with Paul, Tanya, and their incredibly talented team to bring these Ripped from the Headlines stories to the screen.”