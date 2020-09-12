Kate Winslet Voices Regrets About Working With Roman Polanski, Woody Allen

Kate Winslet said she is “grappling” with regrets over working with film directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, both accused of sexual misconduct with minors.

In a candid Vanity Fair interview with Julie Miller, Winslet admitted, “I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock.”



“It’s like, what the fuck was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s fucking disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?”

The Titanic star appeared in Polanski’s Carnage in 2011 and in Allen’s Wonder Wheel in 2017.

Winslet also voiced concerns about the way the movie business promotion and awards season has been run, with expensive clothing showcased for one-time use.

“It’s always been so baffling to me—the hoopla and the wasted money that could be better put to making more independent films, number one, or building fucking classrooms,” she said.

Winslet’s new film, Francis Lee’s Ammonite, premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. Winslet plays the real-life paleontologist Mary Anning.

“Ammonite has made me really aware of being even more committed to honoring what women want to be saying for themselves in films and how we really want to be portrayed, regardless of sexual orientation,” she said. “Because life is fucking short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women. We’re handing them a pretty fucked up world, so I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity.”