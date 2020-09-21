Kate Winslet & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Join HBO Max’s ‘A World Of Calm’ As Narrators; Premiere Date Set

Oscar winner Kate Winslet (Ammonite) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) have joined HBO Max’s A World of Calm as narrators. They join previously announced Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves. Additionally, HBO Max has set October 1 for the premiere of the 10-episode unscripted series, from the creators of the Calm app and Nutopia (One Strange Rock).

The series combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars. The logline: A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on Calm’s Sleep Stories – bedtime stories for grown-ups – each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Viewers will be transported into tranquility through scientifically engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage to naturally calm the body and soothe the mind.

The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.

Winslet is a five-time Oscar nominee and won the Academy Award for The Reader. She can currently be seen in Ammonite, a TIFF official selection at this year’s fest.

Former Quantico star Chopra Jonas recently starred in and co-produced The Sky is Pink, an independent foreign language film that premiered as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival. She’ll star in the Netflix films We Can Be Heroes by Robert Rodriguez, and an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel The White Tiger, which she is also Executive Producing.