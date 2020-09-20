Kate McKinnon Celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Remembers “Profound Joy” Of Playing Supreme Court Justice On ‘SNL’

Kate McKinnon reflected on the significance and inspiring power of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Bombshell actress paid tribute to the legal titan after Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday.

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again,” McKinnon said in a statement.

McKinnon has knack for playing multiple political figures – from Hillary Clinton to Elizabeth Warren – on Saturday Night Live, but playing the late Ginsburg holds a special place, she said. Upon reflecting on Ginsburg’s impact on the legal system and feminism, McKinnon also recalled her time portraying Ginsburg.

“Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her,” she said. “It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

📹 | Kate saying goodbye to RBG backstage at @FiddlerNYC last night! pic.twitter.com/0XDqkIdkQT — Adoring Kate McKinnon (@KateMcKinnonNet) August 14, 2019

As Ginsburg, McKinnon donned the legal robe and RBG’s signature intricate collars. She would appear as Ginsburg in multiple SNL sketches including ranging from “Weekend Update” to “RBG Workout.”

Watch McKinnon as the late Ginsburg in Saturday Night Live below.