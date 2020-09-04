Kanye West Has Put Up $6.8 Million So Far For Presidential Campaign

Kanye West has so far loaned his presidential campaign $6.8 million, with most of the spending going to efforts to secure his name on the November ballot.

West’s campaign filed its first report with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. It also showed that the campaign has spent about $5.9 million, with the bulk of the money going to consultants hired to secure a place on the ballot, a process that typically involves collection of signatures.

West has so far made the ballot in 10 states, including Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota, according to CNN. But judges this week rejected West’s effort to get on the ballot in Arizona and Virginia, and the Wisconsin State Elections Commission ruled that his campaign failed to file paperwork in time to make the ballot in that state.

West, who supported President Donald Trump, reportedly received some assistance from Republican operatives in securing ballot access in some states, and he himself has not denied that he would be a spoiler candidate.

According to the FEC filings, West’s campaign has paid $1.28 million to Atlas Strategy Group, which is run by Gregg Keller, a Republican operative who is the former executive director of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

West’s campaign also reported $904,119 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, which was August 31. In addition to the amount that West has loaned, his campaign reported $11,472.66 in contributions.