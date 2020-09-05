‘Justice League’ Investigation: Warner Bros. Responds To Ray Fisher Allegations Of “Gross, Abusive” Conduct On Set

Warner Bros. issued a statement tonight regarding an investigation it conducted on the Justice League production after complaints were aired by Ray Fisher, who played “Cyborg” in the film.

The investigation stems from Fisher’s tweet back on July 1, alleging director Joss Whedon’s “gross, abusive” conduct on set. Whedon stepped in to finish directing Justice League when director Zack Snyder left the production because of a family tragedy.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher tweeted back in July.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson issued the following statement tonight on behalf of the company: