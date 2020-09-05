‘Justice League’ Investigation: Ray Fisher Fires Back At Warner Bros.

UPDATE: Ray Fisher has responded to a statement from Warner Bros. over his complaints about “gross, abusive” conduct on the set of Justice League. Fisher appeared as “Cyborg” in the film.

On Friday, the studio issued a statement claiming that Fisher was not responding to an investigator looking into his allegations that film director Joss Whedon was abusive.

Fisher tweeted out his reply this morning.

It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge. A>E 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OcOmcVZtub — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

“Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th.

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

EARLIER: Warner Bros. issued a statement tonight regarding an investigation it conducted on the Justice League production after complaints were aired by Ray Fisher, who played “Cyborg” in the film.

The investigation stems from Fisher’s tweet back on July 1, alleging director Joss Whedon’s “gross, abusive” conduct on set. Whedon stepped in to finish directing Justice League when director Zack Snyder left the production because of a family tragedy.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher tweeted back in July.

Today, Fisher tweeted out “So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. A>E”

In response to Fisher indicating that he spoke with DC Films Boss Walter Hamada in his tweet, Warner Bros. came to the full defense of the executive, and clarified their situation with the Cyborg actor: Despite the studio bringing in a third party independent investigator to research what went sideways with the actor during the production of Justice League, “to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator” according to a studio spokesperson tonight.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson issued the following statement tonight on behalf of the company:

“In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League. The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League.

“In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.

“Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever “throw anyone under the bus,” as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.

” While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator.

“This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide.”