‘Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez’ Renewed For Seven More Seasons By Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has renewed its popular courtroom series Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez for seven more seasons through fall 2027. It comes on the heels of last week’s seven-season renewal for America’s Court with Judge Ross.

Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez began airing its ninth season earlier this month. Three-time Emmy winner Perez, the first Latina judge to cross over from Spanish-language to English-language television, is the host and judge of Justice For All, a daily half-hour syndicated courtroom series with clearances in more than 90 percent of U.S. television markets. The series, which launched in September 2012, is also featured on Allen’s television network, JusticeCentral.TV, which is available on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

“Now in its ninth season, Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez is a phenomenal show, and we are committed to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons,” said Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group.



Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

“I am beyond thrilled to continue my passion for this show,” said Perez. “It is especially significant to move forward with my television career under the leadership of media pioneer Byron Allen, whose passion and belief in quality and diversity is the foundation of Entertainment Studios.”

Allen’s Entertainment Studios also produces and distributes America’s Court With Judge Ross, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.