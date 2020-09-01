‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Trailer: Netflix Unleashes Look At New Dreamworks Animation Series, Launches Interactive Site

“We thought it would be fun. We thought it would be safe. We didn’t realize the horror that would be waiting for us on the island…” So begins the official trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the Netflix CG animated series set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World.

Netflix released the trailer today, along with an introductory video for the new Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous interactive site (see the intro video below).

The series trailer (watch it above) sets up the premise of Camp Cretaceous: A group of six teenagers are trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, the six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

The series stars voice actors Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

From DreamWorks Animation, the series is exec produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley and Lane Lueras, with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley as showrunners. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are the production companies.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres September 18 on Netflix.

The new interactive site, live now, invites users to experience a behind the gates look at Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. At CampCretaceous.com, users can tour the campgrounds, get up close with dinosaurs, check out tree top cabins and a zipline, among other adventures.

Here’s the intro video for the site: