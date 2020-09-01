Julianne Moore Joins Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie

Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to join the ensemble cast of Universal’s movie adaptation of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen, joining Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams and Amandla Stenberg.

The story follows Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note. Moore will play the protagonist’s mother.

Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, penned the script, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the music and original lyrics for the musical and film. Stephen Chbosky will direct, and Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Universal’s SVP Production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Moore was most recently seen in the Sony Pictures Classic dramedy After The Wedding and can be seen next as Gloria Steinem in Amazon’s The Glorias. She also appears opposite Amy Adams in the Netflix pic Woman In The Window. She also has the Apple+ TV series Lisey’s Story.

She is repped by WME, Management 360 and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.