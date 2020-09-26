Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Virtual Reunion As Biden-Harris Benefit

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett Set By Netflix For Joseph Kosinski-Directed ‘Spiderhead’

Read the full story

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Virtual Reunion As Biden-Harris Benefit

Twitter

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced a Veep virtual cast reunion today as a fundraiser for the Democratic party of Wisconsin’s efforts to support the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

“All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin,” the former Seinfeld actress says in a video tweet (see it below), adding, “The future of democracy is on the line, people!”

Wisdems

The upcoming reunion will feature Veep cast members Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, and Matt Walsh, with showrunner David Mandel as moderator. Additional special guests are expected.

The event will be livestreamed only once, at 6 pm CT on Sunday, Oct. 4. Donations of any amount are being accepted, with all contributions benefitting the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

HBO’s political satire Veep, created by Armando Iannucci, starred Louis-Dreyfus as U.S. vice president Selina Meyer, and aired from 2012 to 2019.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad