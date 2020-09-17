JT Neal Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Pivoting’

EXCLUSIVE: JT Neal (Bless This Mess, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) is set as a series regular opposite Ginnifer Goodwin in Fox’s comedy pilot Pivoting, from writer Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Astrof and to be directed by Tristram Shapeero, Pivoting follows three women — Amy (Coupe), Jodie (Goodwin) and Sarah (not yet cast) — after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Neal will play Matt, a cute, guileless, trainer who, while not an intellectual, is a savant when it comes to fitness. A sheltered guy, he still lives with his mother. He is wildly attracted to Jodie (Goodwin) and respects her commitment to getting in shape. Because of his own mommy issues, he is drawn to the way she takes care of him.

Eliza Coupe and Tommy Dewey also star.

Astrof executive produces with Shapeero and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Neal was most recently seen as Jacob in Bless This Mess, which ran for two seasons on ABC. His other recent credits include the role of Brody in Malibu Rescue: The Series and the Malibu Rescue film, and the 2018 feature Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.