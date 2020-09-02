Joy Reid Says She’ll Address Anger Over Her Comments About Muslims And Donald Trump

MSNBC host Joy Reid said that she plans to address the anger over comments she made earlier this week that made comparisons to radicalized Muslims and extreme supporters of President Donald Trump.

“There’s been some thoughtful commentary but also some willful distortion of the points I tried to make yesterday. We’ll discuss in more depth tomorrow on the show!” Reid wrote on Twitter.

On Monday’s The ReidOut, Reid was talking about Trump’s refusal to condemn violence committed by some of his supporters during protests in Portland, OR and Kenosha, WI.

Reid said to a panel on her show, “When leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk, and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence … in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. media describe that as they are ‘radicalizing’ those people, particularly when they’re radicalizing young people, that’s how we talk about the way that Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

That drew criticism that Reid was using a stereotype about Muslims, particularly her reference to “the way that Muslims act.”

Groups such as Muslim Advocates and the Arab American Institute have called on Reid to apologize, while the Council for Islamic American Relations flagged the remarks and reactions to it on social media. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called it “casual Islamophobia.”

On Wednesday, the Southern Poverty Law Center praised Reid for what she has said about confronting racism, police misconduct and white supremacy, but SPLC’s Margaret Huang said that “especially because we admire Reid, we call on her to recognize the impact of her comments and make an on-air apology for her words, which repeated painful anti-Muslim stereotypes.”

One of the guests during the segment, Naveed Jamali, defended Reid. “If you are for equality, elevating black and brown voices, and giving a platform to women, and yet, you are attacking @JoyAnnReid — then maybe you aren’t really for those things,” he wrote.

He told Newsweek, “We live in a country that is full of double standards, why is it not a fair question to ask why when it comes to extremism, we don’t point out that there’s a double standard between brown extremists and white extremists, in terms of how law enforcement approaches them?”

Another commentator, Reza Aslan, wrote that Reid “obviously meant right wing white kids are being radicalized by Trumpism the same way young Muslims have been radicalized by jihadism. That is a fact.”

An MSNBC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump also weighed in on Wednesday, falsely claiming that Reid used the phrase “Muslim terrorists” and accusing the network of “such xenophobia and racism.” But among other things, during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the country, and more recently, he has praised Laura Loomer’s congressional campaign. Loomer has described Islam as a “cancer on humanity’ and described herself as a “proud Islamaphobe.”