Joy Behar Short Plays Set For Streaming Benefit; Cast Includes Dylan McDermott, Susie Essman, Rachel Dratch

EXCLUSIVE: Five short comedic plays written by The View‘s Joy Behar will be streamed as a benefit for the East Hampton, New York, arts and community venue Guild Hall, with performances by Behar, Lorraine Bracco, Dylan McDermott, Bob Balaban, Susie Essman, Robert Klein, Brenda Vacarro, Chris Bauer, Danny Hoch and Rachel Dratch.

Guild Hall: A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar, directed by John Gould Rubin, will stream on Oct. 25 as a virtual benefit for the 89-year-old Guild Hall as well as two other non-profit organizations, The Bridgehampton Childcare and Recreational Center, and The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a non-profit community restaurant. The price to view will be $75 per household.

The short plays are:

God & Bernadette featuring Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Chris Bauer (True Blood), Brenda Vaccaro (Midnight Cowboy) and Brynne Amelia Ballan. A pre-teenage girl ruffles the feathers of a nun;

Get Me Teresa Caputo featuring Dylan McDermott ( Hollywood ), Vaccaro, Robert Klein ( Will & Grace ), and Irene Sofia Lucio. A woman wants to settle a score with the dead;

Hollywood Will & Grace Pearl Has a Visitor featuring Susie Essman ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ), Bob Balaban ( Seinfeld ), Steven Weber ( 13 Reasons Why ), and Albert Peterson. A thirteen year old boy learns a few things from a famous comedian;

Curb Your Enthusiasm Seinfeld 13 Reasons Why Greasing the Squeak featuring Rachel Dratch ( Saturday Night Live ), Linda Smith, Paul Hecht, and Danny Hoch ( She’s Gotta Have It ). A new neighbor poses a dilemma and a solution;

Saturday Night Live She’s Gotta Have It I Started Slow , a solo piece featuring Behar.

Tickets can be purchased here, with buyers emailed a link to the private YouTube Live feed beginning 24 hours before showtime.