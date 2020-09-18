‘The View’ Guest Kim Klacik Verbally Sucker-Punches Joy Behar With Blackface Crack

Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik took a cheap shot at The View‘s Joy Behar today when she pulled out, apropos of nothing, an old accusation of blackface in an attempt to blindside the ABC co-host.

Any angry Behar once again denied that her long-ago, much-discussed costume party get-up was blackface, calling it “homage.” She cut the interview short, but not before her outraged co-host Sunny Hostin asked Klacik “What planet are you living on?”

The interview with the Republican nominee for Maryland’s 7th congressional district – conducted remotely, Brady Bunch-style – had turned to focus on President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, with Behar saying, “You have to put some blame on your president, I’m sorry…Speak to the point, please. The guy lied.”

Klacik then said, “Is this the same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?” Responded Behar, “Excuse me! Excuse me! That’s not true. The Black community had my back, they know that was not blackface, that was homage.”

When Klacik said she also had the support of the Black community, Hostin jumped in, saying to Klacik, “The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on?”

After a bit more back-and-forth, Behar said, “Listen Kim, good luck to you,” and ended the interview as Klacik said, “That was very immature, but thank you for having me.”

The old photo of Behar in costume as what she has called a “beautiful African woman” resurfaced in 2016, prompting Behar to show and address the photo on air. She has disputed the interpretation of her outfit as traditional blackface, describing it instead as “makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin.” The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg also sharply disputed that the photo depicted blackface.

