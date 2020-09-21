Jordan Fisher To Star In ACE Entertainment’s ‘Hello, Goodbye And Everything In Between’

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Fisher is set to star in ACE Entertainment’s feature film Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You producer Matt Kaplan will produce through Ace Entertainment with Fisher exec producing; Fisher played John Ambrose in the hit Netflix sequel.

Michael Lewen is directing Hello, Goodbye. The book by Jennifer E. Smith was originally adapted by Ben York Jones with the current draft of the script having been written by Amy Reed.

“I was fortunate enough to enter a really special space with the To All The Boys family. We got to make magic and I’m THRILLED to do that again with the same family, but with a new story. I adore Matt and the entire ACE team, and I can’t wait to get back to set with this particular film and have the opportunity to work behind the camera as an executive producer,” said Fisher.

The story follows Clare and Aidan, who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

“Jordan is a once-in-a-generation kind of talent. His on-screen dynamics are outmatched by his offscreen smarts, wit and creativity. He is exactly the kind of talent we at ACE want to be making projects with and I can’t wait for audiences to see him as Aidan in this beautiful love story,” said Kaplan.

The project is one of 10 features ACE has set for production within the next year.

Fisher and Kaplan already have strong ties having previously worked together on To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Fisher is represented by A3 Artists Agency, PKM Talent Management and LBI Entertainment

Smith is the bestselling author of nine books for young adults, including The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, This Is What Happy Looks Like and, most recently, Field Notes on Love, all of which are currently in feature development. She is represented by ICM Partners.

Lewen is repped by CAA.