Jon Favreau And Jake Rowell’s ‘Gnomes & Goblins’ Sets Release Date, Wevr Unveils Trailer For Fantastical VR Experience

Filmmaker Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Mandalorian) and VR Director Jake Rowell (Call of Duty, Superman Returns, theBlu) are ready to usher us into the epic, fantastical world of Gnomes & Goblins. Wevr, the studio behind the immersive experience, is set to release the experience or PCVR on Steam, Oculus and Viveport on September 23.

Produced in partnership with MWM and Golem Creations, Gnomes & Goblins was previewed all the way back in 2016. Now, Favreau and Rowell invite you to embark on this dream-like journey to explore an enchanted forest world where interactions with the titular characters help shape the story’s evolution. This hybrid form of world-building combines agency with narrative elements, creating feelings of curiosity and wonder, companionship and belonging within a world where magic lurks in every nook and cranny — and as you can see from the preview above, it is a magically immersive experience.

“I’m incredibly happy to see how Wevr has brought my original vision to life in virtual reality,” said Favreau. “From the earliest days of rough sketches and abstract concepts, Wevr’s entire team committed to fostering the kind of emotional connections that I believe will allow Gnomes & Goblins to occupy a special place in the hearts of players around the world. We worked hard to create the mood and feeling that Gnomes & Goblins is like a virtual theme-park ride, where magic and meaning are waiting around every corner.”

Rowell, who directed and served as Executive Producer of Gnomes & Goblins, added, “When Jon first approached us with his early concept and sketches, I immediately knew we’d found a wonderful storyline populated with engaging characters to help us explore the VR medium.”

He continued, “This project takes all the creative strides we made in developing theBlu and elevates the experience with unique AI-driven characters inhabiting an interactive world which invites players to create a connection with the forest and especially its adorable guide, Buddy the Goblin.”

Wevr Cofounder and CEO Neville Spiteri originally partnered with Favreau at the inception of the project and was excited to announce the release date and to bring Gnomes & Goblins to life. “As an indie studio we couldn’t be happier to share this experimental virtual world with fans around the globe,” said Spiteri. “We hope that the love and care put into this product will resonate, and enable us to continue on the journey and move the immersive medium forward for all.”

Gnomes & Goblins has been honored at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival’s online-only Venice VR Expanded event, which runs from September 2-12.

Watch the video preview of Gnomes & Goblins above.