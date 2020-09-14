‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Renewed At HBO For Three Seasons

John Oliver is sticking with HBO for another three years after the premium cable network renewed Last Week Tonight through 2023.

It seems ‘Business Daddy’, Oliver’s pet-name for WarnerMedia parent company AT&T, is happy to stay in business with the Brit comedian.

The show, which is produced by Avalon and Oliver’s Sixteen String Jack Productions, is currently in its seventh season, having recently aired its 200th episode. The deal, announced by HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, will take the show through to its tenth season.

It comes as Last Week Tonight, which takes a satirical, if sometimes rather weird and wonderful, look at the week in news, politics and current events, is the favorite to take home another Emmy, having won the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category every year since 2016.

The series, which is currently on hiatus until September 27, airs on HBO on Sunday nights at 11pm. Oliver has not yet returned to the studio since the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is exec produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor with Paul Pennolino as director.

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor,” said Bloys. “We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first,” added Oliver.

Oliver is represented by WME, attorney Leigh Brecheen at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson and Avalon.