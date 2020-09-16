John Oliver Thanks Emmys For Going Virtual As ‘Last Week Tonight’ Scoops Writing Award For Fifth Year In A Row

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver continued its dominance in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series category.

The HBO comedy show beat TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert to win the award for the fifth year in a row.

The British comedian accepted the award on behalf of his team using one of his son’s “creepy” toys in lieu of an actual Emmy.

“I’d like to thank my writers, obviously, who work incredibly hard all year round and this year has been particularly challenging,” he said. “I’d like to thank the Emmys for not holding the Emmys in person this year because of the, you know, thing. Thank you, we will cherish it forever.”

This comes after the show, produced by Avalon, was renewed for three more seasons. The deal will see Last Week Tonight remain on air until at least 2023.

Oliver’s writing team includes Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner, Tim Carvell, Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali and Oliver.