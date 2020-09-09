John Mercurio Joins MPA As Senior VP, Corporate Communications

John Mercurio is joining the Motion Picture Association as its senior vice president of corporate communications.

He’ll have joint oversight of global communications, digital media and events practices, and he will manage media relations, including advocacy communications and rapid response. He will report to Emily Lenzner, exec VP of global communications and public affairs, and also serve as her deputy. He starts on Sept. 28.

“The Motion Picture Association is at the forefront of this pivotal moment for the film and television industry,” Mercurio said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the MPA team and our iconic members to advance our advocacy goals on behalf of all storytellers around the world.”

Chris Ortman departed the MPA last month as senior VP of communications.

Mercurio most recently was global chief communications officer for the Bitfury Group, a blockchain and AI software company, and the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications. Before that, he had senior strategic roles at Purple Strategies and Burson-Marsteller.

“John’s deep understanding of emerging technologies, policy and advocacy, and expertise in media and crisis communications will lend tremendous value to the Motion Picture Association and our member studios,” Lenzner said in a statement.

Before going into public affairs, Mercurio was in journalism, including serving as executive editor of National Journal’s Hotline. He also was CNN’s political editor, and provided on-air analysis for the network.