John Hoogenakker Joins ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: John Hoogenakker (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) is set as a series regular in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television. He joins previously announced Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Sarsgaard and Will Poulter.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

2020 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Hoogenakker will play Randy Ramseyer, an Assistant US Attorney with the US Attorney District Office of Western Virginia who worked on the case against Purdue Pharma under US Attorney John Brownlee.

Strong and Levinson executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

Hoogenakker is best known for his role as black ops CIA operator Matice in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, opposite John Krasinski. He was most recently seen as Carl Wilkes in Hulu’s Castle Rock. He is repped by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment.