Joel Edgerton To Star In & EP ‘Florida Man’ Limited Series Based On Novel For Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has put in development a limited series adaptation of Tom Cooper’s novel Florida Man, with Joel Edgerton set to star and executive produce. Quarry co-creator/exec producer Graham Gordy is attached to pen the adaptation and executive produce. Edgerton will executive produce via his Five Henrys production banner, as part of a first-look deal with Anonymous Content.

Florida Man, published by Penguin Random House in July, is a darkly comedic generation-spanning story about how a man decides to live his life, and how despite staying landlocked and stubbornly in one place, the world nevertheless comes to him.

It centers on Reed Crowe (Edgerton), the eponymous Florida Man. He is a middle-aged beach bum, beleaguered and disenfranchised, living on ill-gotten gains deep in the jungly heart of Florida. When sinkholes start opening on Emerald Island, not only are Reed Crowe’s seedy businesses–a moribund motel and a shabby amusement park–endangered, but so are his secrets. Crowe, amateur spelunker, begins uncovering artifacts that change his understanding of the island’s history, as well as his understanding of his family’s birthright as pioneering homesteaders.

Matt DeRoss will executive produce the series on behalf of Anonymous Content. Cooper will also serve as an executive producer.

Edgerton and Anonymous Content also have teamed on The Unknown Man, a crime drama feature directed by Thomas Wright, co-produced by See-Saw Films (Lion) and Anonymous Content.

Gordy co-created and exec produced Quarry, which aired for one season on Cinemax. His other writing/producing credits include One Dollar and True Detective.

Cooper is also the author of The Marauders, his first novel, which is in development at Paramount TV. His stories have been nominated four times for the Pushcart Prize.

Edgerton is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Ann Churchill-Brown at Shanahan Management, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum. Cooper is repped by Duvall Osteen at Aragi, Inc. Gordy is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Schreck Rose Dapello.