Joe Biden To Do NBC News Town Hall Moderated By Lester Holt

Joe Biden will participate in an NBC News town hall on Oct. 5 in Miami, with Lester Holt moderating.

The event was announced following this evening’s debate between Biden and President Donald Trump.

This will be Biden’s second town hall of the fall campaign. He participated in a CNN event earlier this month in Scranton, PA, a drive in event where attendees socially distanced from their cars.

Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall will air at 8 PM ET on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News Now.

The network said that it also extended an offer to Trump to do a similar event. The president participated in an ABC News town hall on Sept. 15.

On NBC Nightly News on oct. 5, Holt also will kick off a series “Across America,” with a focus on voters in key battleground states of Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

NBC News did general election town halls in 2016 with Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The ABC News town hall drew 3.8 million viewers while the CNN event garnered 3.3 million.

The town halls are typically prized by campaigns, as they show candidates answering questions from “everyday” people. The queries tend to be easier than those posed by the moderators, but not always. At the ABC News event, Trump faced follow up questions from some of the participants.