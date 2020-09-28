Joe Biden Holds Lopsided Lead Over Donald Trump In Univision Latino Voter Poll, But The Gap Narrows In Florida

Joe Biden holds a lopsided lead over Donald Trump in a poll of Latino voters commissioned by Univision News, but the gap narrows in the decisive state of Florida.

Biden leads Trump in the Sunshine State 52% to 36%, but that is a contrast to other states like Texas and Arizona where the Democratic nominee has a much wider lead among Latino registered voters.

Biden leads Trump 66% to 24% among Latino registered voters, with 8% undecided, according to the poll. In Texas, the margin was 66% to 25%, and in Arizona it was 65% to 25%.

Trump also fares better in Florida for his overall approval among Latinos. It stands at 39%, compared to 30% nationwide.

Biden still trails Hillary Clinton’s support on the eve of the 2016 elections. She had 79% support among Latino voters then, according to Latino Decisions, which conducted the poll.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 17-24 among 1,962 Latino voters. It contains a margin of error of plus or minus 2.21%. The margin of error for the individual state surveys were 4.89% for Arizona and Texas and 4.38% for Florida. The survey, conducted by Latino Decisions and North Star Opinion Research, was commission as a partnership of Univision News and the Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Houston.