Joe Biden To Participate In CNN Town Hall Moderated By Anderson Cooper

Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper on Sept. 17 from Scranton, PA, his original hometown.

The event will be Biden’s first town hall since he won the nomination. It also will take place two nights after President Donald Trump headlines an event with ABC News, moderated by George Stephanopoulos from Philadelphia.

The CNN event will feature a live audience, but they will be socially distanced and will follow state health guidelines.

The event will also be featured on CNN’s digital and audio platforms, as well as CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Airport Network.

The locale of both town halls reflects the competitive nature of the race in Pennsylvania, as the latest polls show some tightening in the swing state.

Trump and Hillary Clinton also participated in town halls during the fall campaign in 2016. Matt Lauer moderated both events for NBC News, which drew a ratings uptick but also some criticism for the difference in questions posed to Trump vs. Clinton.

Biden and Trump will meet for the first of three presidential debates on Sept. 29, but that event will be telecast across all networks and digital platforms. Other debates are planned for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. A vice presidential debate is planned for Oct. 7.