Joe Biden Gets Formal POTUS Endorsement From Cindy McCain; Republican Sen. John McCain Ran Against Ex-VP & Obama In 2008

Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain will officially endorse him in his bid to toss President Donald Trump out of the White House.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife, who is first time ever is endorsing me because of what [Trump] talks about with my son and John’s who are heroes, who served their country — you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden remarked at the end of a virtual fundraiser today.

According to a source close to the campaign, McCain is on track to appear on a variety of morning shows Wednesday to reiterate the endorsement of her late husband’s old Senate colleague and rival in the 2008 election. Trump hasn’t responded in a petulant tweet yet, but don’t say we didn’t warn you when he does.

The anti-military service remarks by the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host to which Biden is referring were tose first reported in The Atlantic earlier this month. Besides allegedly calling those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country “suckers” and “losers,” the magazine piece by Jeff Goldberg claims that Trump didn’t want to honor Vietnam POW McCain’s death in 2018. “What the f—- are we doing that for? Guy was a f—-ing loser,” the incumbent is said to have declared. Trump and his administration has called the article’s claims “totally false.”

Flags on government buildings were lowered in respect for McCain, but Trump wasn’t invited to McCain’s near state funeral. Former presidents George W. Bush and Barak Obama, both of whom faced the Arizona Senator and former Navy pilot at the ballot box, did attend and spoke from the pulpit.

After all the rancor that went down over the years between Trump and self-described maverick John McCain, there was little doubt which way Cindy McCain was leaning in the 2020 election. Her voice could even be heard in a video at last month’s virtual Democratic National Convention praising the long friendship her husband and Biden had over the decades.

While daughter Meghan McCain hasn’t offered a formal endorsement of Biden, The View co-host has made it clear it shouldn’t take “a rocket scientist” to know who she supports. “There’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process,” the younger McCain told Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen in April of this year.